Insider Buying: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Acquires $740,664.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CROX opened at $79.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average is $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 8.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

