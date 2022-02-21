Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Buys C$30,966.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$30,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,760 shares in the company, valued at C$280,917.20.

OSK stock opened at C$3.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.29. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$5.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -98.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

