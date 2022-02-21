Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $34,392.48 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $254.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average is $266.03. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,526,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

