Insider Selling: FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells $117,250.00 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FSBW opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $264.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

