Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Director Sells $85,231.64 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $85,231.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of INDI opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.27.
INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.
About indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
