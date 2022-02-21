Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Director Sells $85,231.64 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $85,231.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of INDI opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.27.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

