Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $508,171.32 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marriott International stock opened at $174.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

