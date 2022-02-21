Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $12,045.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

