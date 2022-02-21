Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $12,045.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.58.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
