Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $1,076,150.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,076,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $186.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SiTime by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SiTime by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SiTime by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

