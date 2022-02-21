Insights Network Trading 39.3% Higher This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $317.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00037672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00107657 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,826,827 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

