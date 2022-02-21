Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1889 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAUGY opened at $17.08 on Monday. Insurance Australia Group has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

