Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1889 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS IAUGY opened at $17.08 on Monday. Insurance Australia Group has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.
About Insurance Australia Group
