inSure (SURE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $125,961.00

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. inSure has a market cap of $34.02 million and $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, inSure has traded flat against the US dollar. One inSure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure Coin Profile

inSure is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . inSure’s official website is insuretoken.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure Coin Trading

