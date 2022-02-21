Insured Finance Tops One Day Volume of $18,702.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $682,096.70 and $18,702.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.28 or 0.06967950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,769.36 or 1.00514473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,914,622 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.