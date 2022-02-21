Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.04 on Monday. Intel has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.