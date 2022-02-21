Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $53.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $53.00 target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.04 on Monday. Intel has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

