Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Kiromic BioPharma worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 1,045.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

KRBP stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

