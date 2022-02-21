Intellectus Partners LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 61.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.76.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $190.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

