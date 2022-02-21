Intellectus Partners LLC Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $102.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

