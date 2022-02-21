Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $321.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.