Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

MO stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

