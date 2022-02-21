Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $215.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $163.12 and a 12 month high of $218.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.30.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GD. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

