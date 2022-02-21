Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

