Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intuit were worth $45,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $481.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $576.26 and its 200-day moving average is $583.07. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.14.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

