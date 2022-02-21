Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,561 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Synovus Financial worth $41,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 60.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 203,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $12,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $51.88 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

