Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.33% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $43,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.