Invesco Ltd. Has $39.73 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $39,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,219,000 after acquiring an additional 161,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

