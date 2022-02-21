Invesco Ltd. Has $43.63 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100,989 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Pinterest worth $43,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after buying an additional 2,863,413 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,580,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,316,000 after buying an additional 2,530,452 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $23.86 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.