Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,341,919 Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,341,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 8.91% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LICY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:LICY opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

