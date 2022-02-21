Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report sales of $337.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.57 million and the lowest is $231.44 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $290.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $694.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.89 million to $809.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $923.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 736,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

