IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

IQVIA stock opened at $228.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.10 and a 200 day moving average of $255.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.