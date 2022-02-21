iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

