iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after acquiring an additional 878,054 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after acquiring an additional 707,190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 303,492 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,548,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.50. 1,265,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,115,641. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $69.39.

