iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after buying an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 67,922 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 759,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period.

Shares of IXG stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.01. 134,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,050. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.96.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

