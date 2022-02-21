iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 184.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,904,776. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

