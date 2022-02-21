iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.3% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

MBB opened at $104.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $103.72 and a 12-month high of $109.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

