iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 145,037 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 88,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 160,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.