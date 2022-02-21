iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 401,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.75% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $67,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 96,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 462,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.14. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

