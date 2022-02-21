iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,255,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,330,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.