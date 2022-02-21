iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lessened by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

IWM traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,255,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,330,652. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $188.09 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.05 and a 200-day moving average of $219.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

