iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $262.68 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

