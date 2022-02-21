iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Campion Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

Campion Asset Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.07. 8,059,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

