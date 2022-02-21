iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Adirondack Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $106.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

