iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,434 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.16. 3,400,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

