ITM Power (LON:ITM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $227.20

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227.20 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 228.24 ($3.09), with a volume of 1725163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.60 ($3.26).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on ITM Power from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.12) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.35) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.77) to GBX 410 ($5.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 553.25 ($7.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 325.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 401.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -42.21.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

