Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

JBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other news, Director Martha Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $190,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,965,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 50.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Jabil by 102.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $15,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

