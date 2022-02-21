Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.19% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $52,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $39.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.86. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

