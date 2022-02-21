Jane Street Group LLC Invests $39.27 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 708,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,269,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.88% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 441.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

