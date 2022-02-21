Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,143 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.63% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $787,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.30.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 114,321,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,331,594. The firm has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average of $124.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

