Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.97% of United Parcel Service worth $1,540,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.36. 2,823,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

