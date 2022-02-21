Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 64,992 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,059,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64,992 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.32% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $980,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,164,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

