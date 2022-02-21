Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 92,003 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,779,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.50% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,104,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.31. 2,518,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

